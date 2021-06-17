Masterplan for 4,000-homes Colman's regeneration to go on show

Published: 6:00 AM June 17, 2021

A public exhibition to reveal the masterplan for the former site of Colman's and Britvic is to go on show next month.

Work is continuing on a masterplan for the East Norwich area - a blueprint to guide development on major city sites, including the Carrow Works factory.

Council bosses say the redevelopment of that area, which also includes the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House, could see 4,000 homes built.

A public-private East Norwich Partnership has been formed to get the area regenerated.

A deal has been struck which could see thousands of homes built at the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich. - Credit: Fuel Properties

And next month, a public exhibition to introduce the masterplan, and enable people to share their priorities and aspirations for the area will go on show.

The location for it has yet to be decided, but it is likely to run over two days.

Consultants Avison Young were appointed by Norwich City Council's cabinet to produce the £500,000 masterplan for the area.

The former Colman's and Britvic site has been bought by London-based Fuel Properties, which intends to pump £40m into redeveloping it.

And businessman Andre Serruys, who heads SPC Holdings, which owns the Deal Ground, has plans for at least 1,600 new homes centred around a marina.

A series of meetings with various landowners and stakeholders, including Network Rail, Norfolk County Council, National Grid, Greater Anglia and Historic England, have been held over the past few months.

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment. - Credit: Allies And Morrison

There have also been 'community workshops' which local groups were invited to.

Discussions are also ongoing or are planned with nearby landowners, including Norwich City Football Club and ATB Laurence Scott.

Following the initial consultation, a concept masterplan will be produced as a result of what people say, which will be subject to another round of consultation.

The third stage, in 2022, would be to draw up a detailed business case to unlock the money to enable the schemes to go ahead.

Mike Stonard, chairman of the East Norwich Partnership. - Credit: Archant

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth at Norwich City Council and chairman of the East Norwich Partnership, has previously said the way the scheme ends up looking will hinge on the feedback from public consultation.