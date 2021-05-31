New image reveals how former Colman's Mustard factory could look

Published: 11:47 AM May 31, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM May 31, 2021

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment. - Credit: Allies And Morrison

This image shows how the former Colman's and Britvic Carrow Works factory could be transformed as part of a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Work is under way on a masterplan for the East Norwich area - a blueprint to guide development on a number of major city sites.

Council bosses say the redevelopment of that area could create 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.

A public-private East Norwich Partnership had been formed to get the area regenerated.

The area includes the former Colman's and Britvic Carrow Works site, the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities Site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House, which Norwich City Council recently purchased.

London-based architects Allies and Morrison have drawn up an artist's impression of how the Carrow Works site, where Colman's Mustard used to be produced, could look in the future.

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth at Norwich City Council and chairman of the East Norwich Partnership, stressed the image was conceptual.

He said the way the scheme ends up looking would hinge on the feedback from public consultation, which is due to start this month.

Mike Stonard, chairman of the East Norwich Partnership. - Credit: Steve Adams

But he said: "That image is conceptual, but what it does show is the riverside buildings being used, residential buildings, a building being used for leisure use, the riverside walk and access to the river, with pontoons.

"Opening up the river really is a key element of the scheme."

A deal has been struck which could see thousands of homes built at the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich. - Credit: Fuel Properties

The first phase of public consultation is due to begin in June.

That will involve talking to landowners, people who live nearby, businesses, councillors and community groups to establish what people want to see happen in the area.

That consultation would then lead to a second stage, where feedback on the concept masterplan would be sought.

The third stage, in 2022, would be to draw up a detailed business case to unlock the money to enable the schemes to go ahead.

The former Colman's and Britvic site has been bought by London-based Fuel Properties, which intends to pump £40m into redeveloping it.

And businessman Andre Serruys, who heads SPC Holdings, which owns the Deal Ground, has plans for at least 1,600 new homes centred around a marina.