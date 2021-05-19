'A never-ending battle'-Residents' ongoing anger over fly-tipping issue

Published: 2:50 PM May 19, 2021

Local residents Chris Elderton, chairman of the Island Group, Doreen Marshall, John Cena, member of the Island Group and S.Ward who are having ongoing issues with the overflowing bins on Douro Place in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Angry residents have slammed fly-tippers who continue to dump rubbish in their community, one month after a council promise of regular checks.

Residents at Douro Place in Norwich have vented their frustrations at items such as mattresses being dumped, with limited bin capacity and missed collections identified as reasons for the issue.

Norwich City Council said on April 8 that weekly spot checks of the area would be introduced, and that environmental and waste collection teams would be contacted to ensure the site was cleared.

But resident John Cena, 48, reported the fly-tipping again this week and asked why more bins could not be installed by the council.

Mr Cena said: "One of my neighbours has been saying she is not getting any younger and she is finding it hard to put rubbish somewhere because the bins are overflowing.

Overflowing bins on Duoro Place in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"This is a never-ending battle. I was trying to ring the council on Friday but I was in a queue for 50 minutes and I was still number five in the queue. This has been a problem long before lockdown."

Denise Carlo, city councillor for the Nelson Ward, said: "I contacted the city council several times about the overflowing blue recycling bins.

"I made the point that the increase in online shopping has increased the amount of packaging.

"The reply came back that the council wouldn’t consider extra blue recycling bins for Douro Place and that I should contact the portfolio holder if I wanted to raise it further."

A spokeswoman for the city council encouraged residents to contact the authority to report litter issues, either by using a form on the council's website, or by calling.

She said: “Fly-tipping in this area continues to be an issue and we want to reassure residents we are doing all we can to stay on top of it and introduce ways to improve the situation.

Rubbish left next to the already overflowing bins on Duoro Place in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Weekly site visits will continue, and we would encourage people to please report things to us so we can come and clear it as soon as possible."

To report fly-tipping on the city council website, go to www.norwich.gov.uk/reportastreetissue.

Rubbish left next to the overflowing bins on Duoro Place in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden