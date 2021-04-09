Overflowing bins and fly-tipping frustration for city residents

Published: 5:30 AM April 9, 2021

Residents on Douro Place in Norwich have been calling for the city council to do more to ease litter build-up issues

Residents in Norwich have been calling for action to address ongoing litter and fly tipping issues, with discarded syringes, fridges and toilets among the items reported.

Those living on Douro Place believe a number of issues have exacerbated the build-up of litter including limited bin capacity, missed bin collections and the city council's perceived lack of action.

City councillors Denise Carlo and Paul Neale, who represent the Nelson ward, have said this is an ongoing problem. They have received numerous complaints from residents in the West Pottergate area.

Both of them have asked the council for improved signage so residents know what to put in each bin as contractors refuse to collect bins if wrong items are inside them.

Green party councillor Paul Neale has been calling for action on overflowing bins at West Pottergate

The Green party councillors' request for additional bins has been refused so far as it would require building a new bin store, while Mrs Carlo said it took "many months" for the council team to sweep the bin area.

Mr Neale said: "It's been a real issue for at least the past year. To coin a phrase there is something blowing in the wind but they do not seem to be getting anything done.

"The neighbourhood is in a central area and is the main walkway to the city from other areas. I have seen fridges being dumped which would not be very pleasant if kids were playing and got locked inside it. Some of the things we have found are ridiculous, toilets as well, but we can't seem to get through to the council."

Overflowing bins at West Pottergate in Norwich

Mrs Carlo added: "As you can imagine, residents want to dispose of their waste close to their homes and if the weather is poor, they don’t want to be wandering around looking for a bin with capacity. The bins should be swept on a regular basis and should be part of the council's basic services."

Dorou Place resident John Cena, 48, said blue recycling bins have been missed on numerous occasions during collections.

Residents on Douro Place have reported missed bin collections and have requested more bins from the city council

He reported a bin being knocked over on April 1 causing rubbish to blow across the street which he personally picked up. The bins are also not being locked up and can be moved out of position.

Mr Cena and other residents from the Island Community Group have been taking part in litter picks in the area, but these have been less frequent during the pandemic and residents feel the council should take more responsibility for the mess.

Residents on Douro Place and West Pottergate have been dismayed by the extent of litter and fly-tipping

"The bins have just been piling up and there was a month's worth of cardboard boxes, " Mr Cena said.

"Some residents were fearful they were going to be set on fire. It makes the street look an eyesore if there is rubbish everywhere. There have been syringes, beer cans, and local drinkers even poo up the archway near the medical practice."

Mr Cena and other residents have been left waiting in a queue for up to 45 minutes when trying to call the council about the issue. Mr Cena personally racked up a bill of £5.80 for one call on January 22.

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: “Norwich City Council officers have visited Douro Place today [Thursday] and spoken to Mr Cena about the issues he has raised.

“Our environmental and waste collection teams have been contacted to ensure the bins and site is cleared shortly.

“The council will also be introducing weekly spot checks of the area, specifically around collection days. Some of the bins will be replaced with ones that have lockable lids, which we hope will reduce some of the issues such as overflowing bins and disposal of non-recyclable items.”