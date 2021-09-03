News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Nail-biter! Will city dad break skateboarding world record?

David Hannant

Published: 9:15 AM September 3, 2021   
Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A skateboarding dad is anxiously awaiting confirmation that he has achieved a new world record. 

David Tavernor, 34 from Drayton, pulled off an unmatched feat last week after doing more than 300 consecutive 'ollies' on his board - more than anyone has ever done before.

And he achieved this feat despite suffering from moderate level arthritis in both of his hips.

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis in action at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said his motivation was to "earn cool dad points" with his son Finlay, two. 

He also wanted to win a £5 bet with a work colleague - which he has already cashed in.

But he is now in for a nail-biting wait until he hears from bosses at the Guinness Book of World Records to confirm the evidence he submitted has been accepted.

He completed the challenge on Monday, August 23, at the Delta Four skatepark on Delta Close in Norwich, with the team at the venue agreeing to act as adjudicators.


