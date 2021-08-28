Man with arthritis earns 'cool dad' points with skateboarding world record

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record.

A man who was diagnosed with arthritis six years ago says he has earned "unlimited cool dad points" after breaking a Guinness World Record for skateboard tricks.

David Tavernor, from Drayton, learned of his condition in 2015, a moderate level of arthritis in both of his hips.

However, six years later he can call himself a Guinness World Record holder and - even more proudly for him - the victor in a £5 bet with a close friend.

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis in action at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A keen skateboarder since the age of 12, Mr Tavernor decided earlier this year he would set about becoming a record-breaker in the sport and set his sights on the record for 'ollies' - a trick that seeks skateboarders perform a jump without leaving the board.

And when he mentioned to a friend and colleague his intention, it became a £5 bet - which just added fuel to the flames of his ambition.

But for Mr Tavernor, his biggest motivation was to give his two-year-old son Finlay something to be proud of.

He said: "I want my son to grow up believing anything in possible and for me, a 34-year-old man with arthritis, to become a Guinness World Record holder in skateboarding shows him that.

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis in action at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"He is already developing such enthusiasm for skateboarding himself, he has a toy board which we have to hide because he won't touch anything else in the house if he can have that.

"This has definitely earned me plenty of cool dad points."

His record-breaking effort was made on Monday at Delta Four skate park in Norwich, which saw him complete 323 consecutive 'ollies' without slipping or taking his foot off the board.

Delta Four Skatepark. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Delta Four Skatepark. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And for Mr Tavernor, the feat is the icing on the cake of two pivotal years in his life, which has seen him turn his life around.

He said: "A few years ago I wasn't in the best way, I had mental health challenges and a job I didn't enjoy. Now I have my dream home, a beautiful wife and son and am a world record-holder.

"I don't ever plan to spend my £5 winnings - it is proudly displayed in the office and I'm going to frame it alongside my certificate. My mate is convinced he'll win it back somehow but that's never going to happen."



