WATCH: Moment yobs smash window lobbing rock at home

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:30 PM January 12, 2022
Rianne Collins (inset) and another neighbour have made complaints about yobs disturbing their Mile Cross homes

Rianne Collins (inset) and another neighbour have made complaints about yobs disturbing their Mile Cross homes

People living in Mile Cross are being terrorised by a gang of yobs which smash windows and bang on their doors.

Rianne Collins, 27, lives in Lefroy Road and said thugs bang on her window almost daily - meaning she finds it difficult to ever truly relax. 

She said: "I've lived here for over a year now and it's constant. It's absolutely terrifying."

Single mum to two-year-old Molly, Rianne has had to make changes to her sleeping pattern in order to feel safe. 

She said: "I don't feel safe putting my daughter in her own room because of what's happened so she sleeps with me constantly.

People captured walking past a Mile Cross house seconds before a stone was thrown, smashing a window

People captured walking past a Mile Cross house seconds before a stone was thrown, smashing a window - Credit: Submitted

"I am absolutely petrified. I don't want to leave the house.

"I'll drive to the shops even though it's only a five minute walk."

Rianne has asked the council to move homes in the past, saying she lives in fear after finding a teenager stabbed on her doorstep in 2020.

And after another spate of banging on Monday Rianne turned to Facebook to share her concern - only to find a neighbour had also had their windows smashed that day. 

The smashed window in Mile Cross

The smashed window in Mile Cross - Credit: Submitted

The man living in nearby Bowers Avenue, who did not wish to be named, said: "It started off with stuff like milkshakes being thrown at the window nearly every other day.

"But a couple of days ago I had a rock thrown through my bedroom window." 

The homeowner has CCTV footage which captures a group of people walking past seconds before a smash is heard and a crack appears across the window. 

He added: "It's a pain in the backside honestly. Who's going to pay for my windows?

"There's a 25 day wait for someone to come out and fix it so I'm buying the glass to do myself which is costing me £360 altogether."

He added: "What do you do about it all?"

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage after a window was smashed at a property in Bowers Avenue, Norwich on Monday 10 January 2022 at 3.41pm.

 "Anyone with information can contact PC Samantha Hunter at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/2380/22."

