Video
WATCH: Moment yobs smash window lobbing rock at home
Francis Redwood
- Credit: Archant/Submitted
People living in Mile Cross are being terrorised by a gang of yobs which smash windows and bang on their doors.
Rianne Collins, 27, lives in Lefroy Road and said thugs bang on her window almost daily - meaning she finds it difficult to ever truly relax.
She said: "I've lived here for over a year now and it's constant. It's absolutely terrifying."
Single mum to two-year-old Molly, Rianne has had to make changes to her sleeping pattern in order to feel safe.
She said: "I don't feel safe putting my daughter in her own room because of what's happened so she sleeps with me constantly.
"I am absolutely petrified. I don't want to leave the house.
"I'll drive to the shops even though it's only a five minute walk."
Rianne has asked the council to move homes in the past, saying she lives in fear after finding a teenager stabbed on her doorstep in 2020.
Most Read
- 1 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored
- 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
- 3 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
- 4 Girl still off school FOUR MONTHS after getting 'horrendous' long Covid
- 5 Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business
- 6 Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
- 7 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
- 8 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
- 9 City's 'tiniest pub' to undergo transformation
- 10 Norwich MP joins fight to help shopkeepers after trade hit by road changes
And after another spate of banging on Monday Rianne turned to Facebook to share her concern - only to find a neighbour had also had their windows smashed that day.
The man living in nearby Bowers Avenue, who did not wish to be named, said: "It started off with stuff like milkshakes being thrown at the window nearly every other day.
"But a couple of days ago I had a rock thrown through my bedroom window."
The homeowner has CCTV footage which captures a group of people walking past seconds before a smash is heard and a crack appears across the window.
He added: "It's a pain in the backside honestly. Who's going to pay for my windows?
"There's a 25 day wait for someone to come out and fix it so I'm buying the glass to do myself which is costing me £360 altogether."
He added: "What do you do about it all?"
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage after a window was smashed at a property in Bowers Avenue, Norwich on Monday 10 January 2022 at 3.41pm.
"Anyone with information can contact PC Samantha Hunter at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/2380/22."