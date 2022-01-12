WATCH: Moment yobs smash window lobbing rock at home

Video

Rianne Collins (inset) and another neighbour have made complaints about yobs disturbing their Mile Cross homes - Credit: Archant/Submitted

People living in Mile Cross are being terrorised by a gang of yobs which smash windows and bang on their doors.

Rianne Collins, 27, lives in Lefroy Road and said thugs bang on her window almost daily - meaning she finds it difficult to ever truly relax.

She said: "I've lived here for over a year now and it's constant. It's absolutely terrifying."

Single mum to two-year-old Molly, Rianne has had to make changes to her sleeping pattern in order to feel safe.

She said: "I don't feel safe putting my daughter in her own room because of what's happened so she sleeps with me constantly.

People captured walking past a Mile Cross house seconds before a stone was thrown, smashing a window - Credit: Submitted

"I am absolutely petrified. I don't want to leave the house.

"I'll drive to the shops even though it's only a five minute walk."

Rianne has asked the council to move homes in the past, saying she lives in fear after finding a teenager stabbed on her doorstep in 2020.

And after another spate of banging on Monday Rianne turned to Facebook to share her concern - only to find a neighbour had also had their windows smashed that day.

The smashed window in Mile Cross - Credit: Submitted

The man living in nearby Bowers Avenue, who did not wish to be named, said: "It started off with stuff like milkshakes being thrown at the window nearly every other day.

"But a couple of days ago I had a rock thrown through my bedroom window."

The homeowner has CCTV footage which captures a group of people walking past seconds before a smash is heard and a crack appears across the window.

He added: "It's a pain in the backside honestly. Who's going to pay for my windows?

"There's a 25 day wait for someone to come out and fix it so I'm buying the glass to do myself which is costing me £360 altogether."

He added: "What do you do about it all?"

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage after a window was smashed at a property in Bowers Avenue, Norwich on Monday 10 January 2022 at 3.41pm.

"Anyone with information can contact PC Samantha Hunter at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/2380/22."