'I'd do it again in a heartbeat': Young mum who found stabbed teen awarded

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:00 AM December 12, 2021
Rianne was presented her Court Award by the High Sheriff for saving a life. 

Rianne was presented her Court Award by the High Sheriff, Michael Gurney. - Credit: Submitted

A young mum who sprung into action when she found a bleeding teenager on her doorstep has been recognised for her "extraordinary" bravery. 

Rianne Collins rushed to her window on February 23, 2020 at around 3pm after hearing shouting and screaming.

Outside she saw a young man being attacked and immediately rushed to his aid.

Rianne and Molly Collins desperately want to get out of their council flat. 

Rianne and Molly Collins desperately want to get out of their Mile Cross council flat. - Credit: Rianne Collins

She said: “I just ran outside. I wasn't really thinking, I just shouted at them to stop.” 

The group then ran away and upon inspecting the victim she realised he had been stabbed. 

She helped the teenage boy into her home where she began to apply pressure to the wound.

When the ambulance arrived not long after, Rianne was asked to leave her flat.  

She said: “I was allowed back in three hours later, but I couldn’t face it. It was starting to sink in what had happened.” 

Rianne stayed with her family for a week, having had a call from the victim to thank her for saving his life after he suffered a punctured lung. 

"When I did go back to the flat everything was covered in blood," she said. 

Rianne Collins, has received a reward for her bravery during the attack. 

Rianne Collins, has received a reward for her bravery during the attack. - Credit: Rianne Collins

She added: “I bleached the carpet but the sofa had an unspeakable amount of blood stains. I threw that and some clothes and toys away."

Despite the dangerous situation, Rianne said she "would do the same again in a heartbeat.” 

And it is because of this bravery that Rianne is being awarded with a Court Award.  

Rianne said: “I think that I did what any human being would and should do in that moment.” 

Molly and Rianne 

Molly and Rianne - Credit: Rianne Collins

The High Sheriff, Michael Gurney, presented Rianne with her Court Award.  

He said: “The Honour Judge Alice Robinson who is the senior resident judge at Norwich Crown Court is who awarded Rianne. 

“The court award is made for people who have gone and done acts over and above what would be expected of anyone to protect someone's life, and on this occasion, she has probably saved a life.” 

He described Rianne's act as “extraordinary” adding: “She went out of her way and she stopped these men attacking another and that’s why it is so brave of her.”  

Four people plead guilty to their part in the incident and were sentenced to more than 20 years in custody.

