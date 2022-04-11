Garden wall wrecked near to crumpled bus shelter

The damaged bus shelter in Old Catton. Sally Tillotson, who lives near the shelter, is pictured inset - Credit: Ben Hardy

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a homeowner's front wall a few doors down from where a delivery van recently flattened a bus shelter.

The shelter in Old Catton continues to block the pavement in Lodge Lane after an Asda driver reversed into the structure in January.

A spokeswoman for Old Catton Parish Council confirmed a new bus shelter is due to be installed this week with the damaged shelter due to be removed as well.

And now further damage has been caused nearby as 70-year-old Sally Tillotson had her garden wall knocked down.

A damaged wall in Lodge Lane in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

The repair is set to cost her an eye-watering £1,800.

Mrs Tillotson said: "We do have a lot of delivery drivers come along the curbs and grass verges.

"The wall must have been damaged during the night as I opened my curtains on the Monday morning to see the damage.

"It was a shock but there has been damage in the past.

"I used to live on the corner and a car came from the Spixworth Road direction, misjudged it and went into the front of the house.

Sally Tillotson, who lives in Lodge Lane in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The problem is there ought to be speedbumps along here. People race down to the traffic lights."

Asda apologised for being responsible for the damaged bus shelter but a spokesman for the company said he was not aware of any walls being hit.

The damaged bus shelter is still blocking the pavement.

William Houldsworth, 81, who lives next to the shelter said: "Parents with pushchairs and wheelchair users are obstructed and can't get past it.

William Houldsworth, who lives in Lodge Lane in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The pavement is raised so it is difficult to get past it and people are having to step into the road.

"There are two schools in the area so there are a lot of people going backwards and forwards along that pavement with their children."

The crumpled bus shelter in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

Buses travelling towards Spixworth from the city are currently stopping further along Lodge Lane instead.

Jody Mastoras, 42, who lives opposite the shelter, said: "It is an eyesore at the moment. It has been hit before and it will keep getting hit."