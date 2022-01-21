Battered bus shelter wrapped in police tape after delivery van smash

The bus shelter in Lodge Lane has been badly damaged. Pictured inset is William Houldsworth who lives nearby - Credit: Ben Hardy

A bus stop has been left damaged beyond recognition after a crunch with a delivery driver.

The Old Catton bus shelter in Lodge Lane was hit by a van around 4pm on Thursday.

Police tape could still be seen wrapped around the crumpled shelter the following morning as neighbours spoke of their bemusement.

ASDA has confirmed it was responsible for the damage.

A spokesman for the company said: "Unfortunately one of our delivery vans accidentally struck the bus shelter in Lodge Lane last night and we immediately made the operator aware.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause until it is repaired.''

William Houldsworth, 81, who lives next to the shelter did not hear the crash.

"It looks a right mess and it's not the first time it has happened," Mr Houldsworth said.

"I am not sure how someone could hit it as it is quite an obvious structure and the pavement is raised."

William Houldsworth, who lives in Lodge Lane in Old Catton - Credit: Ben Hardy

Brian Robertson, 81, who also lives next to the damaged shelter, missed the crash as he had gone out just before it occurred.

He said: "Someone must have really rammed it to cause that much damage. It's the second time it's gone.

"A policeman came round just after we returned home last night but we could not tell him anything."

The bus shelter is used for the First 13 service travelling towards Spixworth from the city centre.

Judy Mastoras, 42, who lives opposite the shelter also missed the incident as she was at work.

She recalled a driver smashing through her fence in the past.

She continued: "I think they need speed bumps along here.

"Luckily no one was standing at the bus stop at the time."

Old Catton district councillor, Karen Vincent, said: "I have been taking the matter up with highways to ensure it is made safe and attended to as a matter of urgency."

Police received a call at 5.22pm on Thursday and officers informed highways and the local authority about the damage.

Anyone with further information should contact PC Joshua McBride at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 320 of January 20.