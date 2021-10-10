Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Breaking

Published: 9:45 AM October 10, 2021

A teen has been charged after three people were stabbed in Prince of Wales Road outside Bar and Beyond - Credit: GoogleMaps

A teenager has been charged following the triple stabbing on Prince of Wales Road on Saturday morning.

Thomas James, 18, of Marlborough Road in Norwich, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

He is in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 11.

Police were called to outside Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds, whilst a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Both of the victims in hospital have since been discharged.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 15 of Saturday 9 October 2021.

