News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Breaking

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:45 AM October 10, 2021   
Bar and Beyond Norwich

A teen has been charged after three people were stabbed in Prince of Wales Road outside Bar and Beyond - Credit: GoogleMaps

A teenager has been charged following the triple stabbing on Prince of Wales Road on Saturday morning.

Thomas James, 18, of Marlborough Road in Norwich, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

He is in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 11.

Police were called to outside Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds, whilst a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Both of the victims in hospital have since been discharged.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 15 of Saturday 9 October 2021.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident
  2. 2 SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'
  3. 3 School pick up chaos sees families blocked in and intimidated
  1. 4 Supermarket plans car park changes to ease Riverside traffic congestion
  2. 5 Fresh bid to convert empty city pub into housing
  3. 6 City shop reveals its 10 best selling Norfolk-made items
  4. 7 Why does this GP surgery have a tent in its car park?
  5. 8 Converted terrace up for sale in one of Norwich's trendiest postcodes
  6. 9 Landlord promises city pub will stay open despite custom dropping by half
  7. 10 A look at Norwich market through the decades
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week.

£1m roadworks to close busy Norwich roads this month

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council Mile Cross Road development

Five homes to be built on site of former Norwich pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Drug paraphenalia and general mess left in the old Rose Lane car park toilet block in Norwich

Video

City centre drug den sees police step up patrols

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Roadworks: Rose Lane, Norwich.Photo: Liz Reynolds 2004

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon