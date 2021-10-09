News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:58 AM October 9, 2021    Updated: 12:37 PM October 9, 2021
Three men were stabbed in an altercation in Norwich city centre in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred outside Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Police have arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the incident, he remains in police custody.

Two men were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for knife wounds, and the third man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

An eyewitness claimed that armed police were present.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 15 of Saturday 9 October 2021.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 



