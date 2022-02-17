Concern as covered man approaches homes with paint

A suspicious man tried to leave a paint pot in the Wroxham Road area of Sprowston. Pictured inset is town councillor Bill Couzens - Credit: Archant

Suspicious activity has caused alarm in a neighbourhood after a man apparently tried to steal paint from outside a home.

Security footage captured a man approaching homes in the Wroxham Road and Stonehouse Road area of Sprowston last week.

The suspicious man was described as being in his 50s and was wearing a woolly hat pulled low and a face covering.

One homeowner living just off Stonehouse Road - who did not wish to be identified - confronted the man after his doorbell camera alerted him to the activity last Thursday.

Doorbell footage showed a suspicious man approaching homes in Sprowston with a tin of paint - Credit: Suffolk police

After trying to give the homeowner a tin of paint from a neighbour's drive, the peculiar man proceeded to leave the tin on the drive then walked off to a parked car at the Tesco store in Wroxham Road.

"I advised him not to go on to peoples' properties and take things as this would be theft," the homeowner said.

"He became quite aggressive and I told him to go away, which he did."

Sprowston town councillors have advised anyone with footage of the man to contact the police.

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens who has lived in the town for 30 years - Credit: Santos Photography

Bill Couzens, a councillor who has lived in Sprowston for 40 years, said: "Obviously the person should not have touched the paint without consulting the householder.

"I would always advise to report any suspicious activity to the police on 101."

Sprowston mayor and county councillor John Ward said he was not aware of the activity but also encouraged those affected to contact the police.

It comes after recent reports of multiple paint pots being dumped in Sprowston which was reported to the district council and housing provider as fly-tipping.

The pots were left in the middle of a green space in Foxburrow Road the weekend before last.

Empty paint pots are notoriously difficult to dispose of tempting some folk to dump them.

Paint pots were dumped in Sprowston - Credit: Sally Bradford

It is alleged the police said they cannot do anything about the suspicious man.

This is supposedly due to no offences being disclosed and the CCTV image supplied being unsuited for facial recognition due to being covered.

However, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said she was not aware of any incidents being reported at the time.