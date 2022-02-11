News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fury as empty paint pots left abandoned in green space

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:43 AM February 11, 2022
Sally Bradford, pictured inset, reported paint pots being dumped in Sprowston 

Sally Bradford, pictured inset, reported paint pots being dumped in Sprowston - Credit: Sally Bradford

Fly-tippers have dumped paint pots in a quiet neighbourhood. 

The messy, discarded pots were left in the middle of a green space in Foxburrow Road, Sprowston, last weekend. 

Sally Bradford, 44, of Foxburrow Road, reported the mess and it was quickly cleared by Clarion Housing, who manage the land, two days later.

Empty paint pots are notoriously difficult to dispose of tempting some folk to dump them.

She branded the fly-tipping as "disgraceful behaviour" but praised the quick response to clear the mess. 

Mrs Bradford said: "This is the first time this has occurred for years. I think things have been left to go a little since Covid which is understandable - like in most areas.

"But in general we are very lucky. The dog mess bin and litter bin are collected weekly and the fact it only took two days for the fly-tipping to be removed - I actually think - is pretty good." 

Sally Bradford, who lives in Sprowston's Foxburrow Road 

Sally Bradford, who lives in Sprowston's Foxburrow Road - Credit: Sally Bradford

Others living in the area have said the alleyways running off Foxburrow Road and Barkers Lane can become hotspots for fly-tipping.

Marcus Moore, 36, of Barkers Lane said 20 paint pots had also been left against a wall near an alleyway on his street on Friday evening.

He said Foxburrow Road lends itself to fly-tipping due to areas being "hidden away" from public view.

Fly-tipping in Foxburrow Road 

Fly-tipping in Foxburrow Road - Credit: Marcus Moore

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley said: "I can see how it would be thought of as hidden but Barkers Lane is a priority patrol area for community policing. 

"It is a problem that has increased everywhere since rules on household waste were changed a couple of years ago.

"It's no less lazy and selfish now than it was then." 

Sprowston mayor, district and county councillor John Ward said: "I was not aware of this fly-tipping which is always upsetting to see when Broadland District Council provides proper places for the disposal of this type of rubbish." 

Consultation opened for public to have their say on the Viking Centre in Sprowston. John Ward, Town

Sprowston mayor and councillor John Ward - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A Clarion spokesman said: "Maintaining the cleanliness of our communities is a priority for Clarion and our contractors make regular visits to tidy and maintain this area.

"Our housing team has also been in contact with the Clarion Community Warden who visited the area today and confirmed that it is clear of items."

