Community in shock after Norwich stabbing

A city community is reeling today after a daylight stabbing.

Armed police and dog units swooped on a city street on Thursday afternoon after reports of an attack.

A teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment following the stabbing in Motum Road shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday.

Those living in nearby Magpie Road, which was closed for a time, were made to wait as they returned from work as police carried out investigations in connection with the incident.

Gemma King, 29, who lives in Magpie Road, had officers searching her garden and an alleyway runs next to it.

She said: "Even though there were lots of police here to reassure it was scary. I was sat in my house feeling very anxious. I did not want to go out as I could see guns.

"Coming from Dagenham I felt it's nice moving here and most of the people are lovely. I really hope it's not going downhill."

George Daniels, 23, who also lives in Magpie Road, said: "I was wondering what was going on and why there were five police cars.

"It is a bit of a rough road but you do not expect anything like that."

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident following initial enquiries.

But it is understood they have since been released.

And Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is also set to meet with police.

One 39-year-old mother of two living in Magpie Road, who did not wish to be named, said she was waiting with her daughter for 15 minutes in the rain as she returned from her daughter's school to see the road had been closed off.

"It is a shock," she said. "We have never really had any major problems here before.

"I asked an officer if we should be worried and he reassured me that everyone is safe.

"My kids are 11 and six so I do not let them go out on their own."

The road was quiet on Friday and the police had left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting incident 226 and the date, Thursday February 3.