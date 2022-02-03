Five arrested after teenage found stabbed in Norwich

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich after a teenager had been found stabbed in Motum Road. - Credit: Submitted

Police swarmed on a city street after a teenager was found stabbed.

Officers were called to Motum Road shortly before 2.15pm on Thursday, February 3, following reports of a stabbing.

The teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Following initial enquiries officers arrested five people in Magpie Road in connection with the incident.

They have been taken to Wymondham and Aylsham Police Investigation Centres for questioning.

Armed officers and dog units were seen by members of the public in Magpie Road following the stabbing.

A full road closure was in place from about 3pm until 5pm.

People who lived nearby said they had "no idea what was going on" but saw multiple people put into police vans.

Speaking after the arrests, Lauren Reeve said: "I saw two people walk past my house today - I found out later one might have been an undercover officer because the kid he was with got arrested.

"Then more police pulled up, blocking off all the entrances to the road and telling people not to come down here. They then broke down the door, got in and arrested more people, I think four."

Scott Caulderson, who lives next door to where the arrests were made, said: "We got back just after everything had happened and all I've seen is the police van outside here."

Mohammed Hossen, owner of Bengal Palace, added: "We saw a lot of police banging on the door over the road so we came outside.

"When no one answered we saw them bash the door and I'm not sure what happened straight after that.

"When I came back here at 3pm today I saw the road was blocked. We saw them search somebody, take his things and put him in the back of the van."

Police cordons are currently in place in Motum Road and Magpie Road and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting incident 226 and the date, Thursday February 3.

