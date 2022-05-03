Drones used and gardens searched in murder investigation

Police officers continue to monitor Shipfield on Tuesday, May 3 - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have deployed drone technology while they search gardens in Mile Cross as a murder investigation gathers pace.

An address in Shipfield continues to be monitored by police after the body of Mark Franklin, 58, was found inside a home in Appleyard Crescent at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Neighbours living in Shipfield said officers arrived on their doorstep over the Bank Holiday weekend following the death.

A Home Office post-mortem found the man died from serious head wounds.

Kevin Abery, 59, who has lived in Shipfield for 30 years, said: "Police came up here towards the allotments to see if there was anything unusual going on.

"We did ask them what was going on but they said they couldn't tell us anything."

The Shipfield estate in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

A drone was also spotted flying over the Brickfields allotments - which can be accessed just off Sprowston Road - over the weekend, neighbours added.

A 68-year-old-man living near the allotments, who did not wish to be named, said: "There was a lot of police here on Sunday. They were walking along down here looking over everyone's garden walls.

"I don't know what for, I can only guess.

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

"There were still officers in a marked police car about on Tuesday morning.

"I have no idea why there were vehicles and policemen there - I saw about three officers."

A man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released on bail until Friday, May 27 while investigations continue.

Edward Tams, 39, who often visits his brother-in-law and friends in Shipfield, said: "The police have been looking through all the bins on Tuesday morning.

Edward Tams, who often visits his brother-in-law and friends in Shipfield - Credit: Ben Hardy

"There were up to eight cars here on Monday. We saw police with guns.

"There was a forensic team at the scene as well. It's shocking to see."

A communal bin in the car park of the estate remains cordoned off with police tape.

Police surveillance 24-hours-a-day continues.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting the cad number 339 of Friday, April 29.