Search for missing Norwich man continues

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:54 PM December 13, 2021
Norfolk police are looking for information after Marek Benko from Bowman Road, Norwich, was reported missing.

Police are appealing for information after Marek Benko was reported missing on December 10, 2021. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The search for a Norwich man who went missing has continued this week, with police issuing a re-appeal.

Marek Benko, 25, from Norwich was reported missing on Friday, December 10.

He was last seen on December 9 at around 6pm at his home address in Bowman Road.

Mr Benko is described as white, about 5ft 10 in height, with long ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a beige waterproof coat, black cargo trousers and toe capped boots.

Enquiries are continuing, and officers are increasingly concerned for Me Benko's welfare.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Benko or from those who might know of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 405 of 10 December.

