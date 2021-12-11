Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man

Police are appealing for information after Marek Benko was reported missing on December 10, 2021. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for information after a man from Norwich has been reported missing.

Marek Benko was reported missing last night after last being seen at his home address in Bowman Road at 6pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11, and with long ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a beige waterproof, black cargo trousers and toe capped boots.

Officers are concerned for Marek’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 405 of yesterday’s date (10 December 2021).