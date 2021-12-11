Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man
Published: 11:31 AM December 11, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police are appealing for information after a man from Norwich has been reported missing.
Marek Benko was reported missing last night after last being seen at his home address in Bowman Road at 6pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 11, and with long ginger hair.
He is believed to be wearing a beige waterproof, black cargo trousers and toe capped boots.
Officers are concerned for Marek’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 405 of yesterday’s date (10 December 2021).
Most Read
- 1 First look inside city flats built in THREE days
- 2 Woman's terror after pair try to force her into car in city centre
- 3 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk
- 4 Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim
- 5 Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing
- 6 Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather
- 7 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
- 8 'Massive destruction': Fury over mass tree felling in village
- 9 Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022
- 10 Part of city centre road to close for three months