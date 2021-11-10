'Disgusting attack': Despair as public loos wrecked by vandals

The River Green public toilets in Thorpe St Andrew after they were vandalised - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A city suburb is in shock after "mindless" yobs ripped a sink from the wall of a frequently-used public toilet.

An officer for Thorpe St Andrew Town Council arrived to the loos in Yarmouth Road to find them in tatters with a sink hanging from the wall on Tuesday morning.

As a result the authority has now had to close the facilities.

Deputy clerk Rachel McCarthy said: "The matter has been reported to police and our parks team have taken every step to remedy the damage in-house."

She added that the area is covered by CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

Thorpe St Andrew town councillor Ian Mackie said: "I am shocked by this disgusting behaviour, just mindless vandalism for the sake of it. It’s an attack on the whole community as it’s a local amenity for all.

"I hope information will come forward so a prosecution can take place.

"Thankfully crime is very low in Thorpe, but something like this stands out.”

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Submitted

Thorpe historian Malcom Martins added: "It has happened before there.

"It's well used by the boating companies which are doing very well at the moment. People need to use it if they have been on a boat for two hours."

Mr Martins, who is part of the Thorpe History Group, echoed Mr Mackie in saying it would have an adverse impact on lots of people.

"It affects the whole town," he said.

"All the events go on there like the Christmas lights and so on. This is an attack on the whole community."

A statement posted on the town council's Facebook page said: "It is with deep regret that both the ladies and gents toilets at River Green in Yarmouth Road will be closed for the foreseeable future due to vandalism.

"We will endeavour to get the toilets reopened as soon as possible, but in the meantime your patience and understanding is appreciated."

It comes after the council publicly slammed "unacceptable behaviour" after soiled clothing was left in the toilets during the summer.

Those with any information can contact the town council or call police on 101.