News > Crime

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:36 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 10:42 PM August 10, 2022
Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight.

At least 15 police cars, dog units and forensic officers were on the scene following reports of a stabbing.

People at the scene said the incident began at around 6pm. 

Scores of police closed Queens Road at the junction with Hall Road after an incident in a patch of land in Ber Street.

One man who was drinking in Berstrete Gates pub at the time said: "First thing we knew there were a few ambulances here and they were gone really quick. 

Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing

"Next thing there are a load of police cars, dogs and drones in the air. 

"I heard someone was stabbed." 

Traffic was diverted along Hall Road and Finkelgate for more than three hours.

Queens Road was reopened at 9.05pm.

Ber Street at the junction of Bracondale reopened at 9.30pm but a cordon remains in place around land next to Berstrete Gates pub.

Norfolk Police failed to give an official update. 

