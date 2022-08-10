Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
- Credit: Archant
Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight.
At least 15 police cars, dog units and forensic officers were on the scene following reports of a stabbing.
People at the scene said the incident began at around 6pm.
Scores of police closed Queens Road at the junction with Hall Road after an incident in a patch of land in Ber Street.
One man who was drinking in Berstrete Gates pub at the time said: "First thing we knew there were a few ambulances here and they were gone really quick.
"Next thing there are a load of police cars, dogs and drones in the air.
"I heard someone was stabbed."
Most Read
- 1 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
- 2 Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?
- 3 Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road
- 4 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
- 5 Bid to redevelop corner shop with £1.5m extension and swanky homes
- 6 Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show
- 7 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
- 8 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK
- 9 Cabbie crisis: Drivers forced to reject journeys as recruitment woes worsen
- 10 Norwich angler catches 28 STONE beast in record-breaking catch
Traffic was diverted along Hall Road and Finkelgate for more than three hours.
Queens Road was reopened at 9.05pm.
Ber Street at the junction of Bracondale reopened at 9.30pm but a cordon remains in place around land next to Berstrete Gates pub.
Norfolk Police failed to give an official update.