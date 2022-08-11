Woman stabbed in neck and arm outside city pub

Breaking

Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing - Credit: Archant

A woman is in hospital with puncture wounds to her neck and arm following an attack outside a city pub.

Another woman - in her 40s - has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The assault happened at 6.18pm outside the Berstrete Gates pub in Ber Street.

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Armed police were called to Ber Street following the assault - Credit: Archant

It is not thought that the weapon used in the incident was a knife.

Armed police swooped on the street following the attack.

At least 15 police cars, dog units and forensic officers were at the scene and the road was cordoned off.

Police closed Queens Road at the junction with Hall Road after the incident, which is believed to have happened in a patch of land in Ber Street.

Traffic was diverted along Hall Road and Finkelgate for more than three hours until the road reopened at 9.30pm.

One man who was drinking in the pub at the time said: "First thing we knew there were a few ambulances here and they were gone really quick.

"Next thing there are a load of police cars, dogs and drones in the air."

The woman who was arrested is currently being questioned at Wymondham police station.

Anyone with information can contact DS Mike Simpson at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 403 of 10 August 2022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.