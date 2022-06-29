Neighbours' fears after cannabis farm raided in city
- Credit: Maya Derrick
People in NR3 have shared their shock at the discovery of a cannabis farm after armed police swooped on a city home.
Around 12 police cars were called to an address in Angel Road just before 6.50pm on Tuesday following reports three men were seen with weapons.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.
However, a number of cannabis plants were discovered at the address as well as hydroponics equipment, which is used to grow the plants.
Norfolk police said that no arrests have been made, but is yet to confirm the amount of plants and their value.
Hassle Bygrave said he was unaware of the activity in the property in Angel Road and, although not immediately concerned, he was worried for the wider Norwich community.
Mr Bygrave, of Millers Lane, said: "It is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it. I'm not concerned."
Another Angel Road neighbour said: "I'm not surprised that there's a cannabis farm on the road.
"I'm pro cannabis. I'm not opposed to people growing it, I'm opposed to the laws and supposed regulation of it.
"Reports of weapons however is concerning. There is no need for violent crime around weed, but there is because cannabis is illegal."
Passerby Arthur Kovchan, who lives near Waterloo Park, said: "I'm not surprised about the farm.
"It happens in every city. That doesn't mean it should be ignored.
"Norwich is quite boring but this adds a bit of morbid excitement."
Catherine Monk was passing through Angel Road with her young child.
"You always hear of cannabis farms being found. I feel like it's nothing new.
"There have been a few things around here recently that have been of concern like stabbings, but it's reassuring to see the police here."
The cannabis farm's close proximity to a selection of NR3's schools is of concern to Ellie Fahy.
"I'm not surprised but the location near schools is not ideal," she said.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property is encouraged to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48995/22.