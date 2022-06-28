Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Two roads in Norwich were cordoned off as armed police and dog units swooped upon a property in the city - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Two city roads were cordoned off as armed police and dog units swooped on a property in Norwich.

Around 12 police cars descended on Angel Road and Waterloo Road which were closed off from about 7.30pm on Tuesday (June 28).

People living in Angel Road were unable to return to their homes as police continued their operation in the area.

An officer at the scene was unable to say what was happening but said that they were responding to an incident.

Shaun, 47, who lives in Angel Road, said: "It seems there is some kind of stand off between the police and people inside.

"I've been at work all day so just want to get home for a cup of tea but they've closed off the road.

"I've just got back from working in London - you don't expect to see this in Norwich."

Angel Road and Waterloo Road in NR3 were closed off during the incident - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A group of about 10 armed police officers could be seen in the road and a drone was flying overhead monitoring the area.

Another eyewitness who lived nearby but did not want to be named said: "We saw the police turn up. They cordoned off the road and jumped out with their gear on and put a drone straight up into the sky.

"It looked like they smashed a door in and have been inside ever since, no one has come out."

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area from 7.30pm until about 8.30pm when the cordons were taken down - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Jasmine Smart, 18, who lives in the adjacent road added: "Not much happens on this road.

"We see the odd police car turn up but nothing serious like this with 11-odd police cars swooping in."

The heavy police presence began to leave by about 8.20pm and the cordon was lifted shortly after.

Police have been contacted for comment.



