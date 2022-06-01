Projectile used to damage police vehicle which left city road closed

A projectile was used in order to damage a police vehicle in an incident which saw an NR3 road close, it has been revealed.

Swanton Road in Norwich was closed in the early hours of Tuesday, May 31, after a police vehicle was left badly damaged and a police helicopter was called to the scene in the Mile Cross area just before 1am.

So far police have said they are unable to confirm the details of the incident itself as they do not have enough information, however they have now confirmed a projectile was thought to have been used to damage the window of the vehicle.

Police were called to Swanton Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Tuesday (May 31) morning - Credit: Archant

Police say a number of lines of investigation took place around the location to understand the circumstances surrounding it, however officers say enquiries are now complete.

One woman who lives nearby, Rachel Stalker, said she saw a heavy police presence in the area when leaving for work that morning.

She said: "I saw them at 5.40pm but I didn't know what had gone on.

"There were loads of them out there, there was plenty standing in front of the house and then more further down the road.

"It is a little bit worrying when you see all those police in the area."