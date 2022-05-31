Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident

A police car leaving the scene of the incident in Swanton Road - Credit: Archant

A police vehicle being badly damaged caused officers to close a city road in the early hours of Tuesday (May 31) morning.

Crews and a police helicopter were called to Swanton Road in the Mile Cross area of Norwich just before 1am following the incident.

Crews and a police helicopter were called to Swanton Road, Norwich, on Tuesday (May 31) morning - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed a road closure had been in place at the junction of Drayton Road and Mile Cross Road, but the road had reopened at about 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Swanton Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Tuesday (May 31) morning - Credit: Archant

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.