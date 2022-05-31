Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
Published: 12:32 PM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A police vehicle being badly damaged caused officers to close a city road in the early hours of Tuesday (May 31) morning.
Crews and a police helicopter were called to Swanton Road in the Mile Cross area of Norwich just before 1am following the incident.
A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed a road closure had been in place at the junction of Drayton Road and Mile Cross Road, but the road had reopened at about 7.30am on Tuesday morning.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.