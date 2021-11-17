Brave woman praised for helping Norwich knife attack victim
- Credit: Liz Reynolds
The actions of a brave member of the public who came to the aid of a boy who had been stabbed in a revenge attack by a rival gang have been praised by police.
The teenage victim suffered a punctured lung as well as wounds to his arm and thigh after being stabbed with a knife during the attack close to Aylmer Tower on Lefroy Road, Mile Cross.
Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who was part of a gang, was attacked by members of a rival gang after posting videos on YouTube which had been critical of the other group.
Four teenagers were sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars by Judge Alice Robinson after admitting grievous bodily harm (GBH) offences, which she said had been a "revenge attack".
Judge Robinson also commended the bravery of a woman who came to the aid of the injured youth after the attack in February this year and "spared the victim" any more serious and maybe fatal injuries.
She has also been recognised by Detective Inspector Alix Wright, who said: "I want to thank the brave members of the public who intervened and provided us with essential evidence such as video footage and statements.
"Their selfless actions have taken us one step closer to eliminating this kind of senseless aggression from our communities.”
Allan Moss, 19, of Woodside Road, Norwich, was given six years and nine months in a Young Offenders Institute (YOI), while Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, who has also admitted having an offensive weapon, was given four years in a YOI.
Most Read
- 1 Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads
- 2 Police carry out drug search at city home
- 3 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
- 4 A11 at Thickthorn roundabout set to be closed this weekend
- 5 Shop and post office brought back from the brink by new owners
- 6 City preschool confirms permanent closure
- 7 North Norfolk clothing company opens first pop-up shop in Norwich
- 8 Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack
- 9 'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives
- 10 Man arrested for carrying screwdriver in city
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were given four years and nine months and five years and six months respectively in a YOI.
A fifth defendant, a 17-year-old boy, was sentenced at Norwich Youth Court earlier this year, after admitting GBH, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and a charge of money laundering.
Chris Robson, Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) independent chair, said: “The fact this has happened in Norfolk should cause all of us to stop and consider the terrible effects criminal exploitation can have on our children and young people and the very real threat it poses to our communities, leaving behind a huge impact both on those directly involved and their families and friends."