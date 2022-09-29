Police cordon in place around city churchyard

A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A police cordon is in place around the graveyard of a church in Norwich.

Officers remain at the scene at St Mark's Church in City Road in the Lakenham area of the city.

Tape has been erected around a section of the graveyard and police continue to observe the area.

Norfolk Police are yet to comment on the incident.

A bicycle could be seen in the middle of the graveyard as well as some belongings.

One 80 year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, has lived in City Road for 30 years and said she has never seen a scene like it before.

She added: "There have been a few issues with drugs in the area but I generally feel safe.

"I often walk through the churchyard to get to Hall Road and will continue doing so even after this. It is out of character because it is a good street to live on with nice neighbours."

Another woman living opposite the churchyard, who has lived in City Road for 20 years, said: "It's a surprise but historically the churchyard has always been where people went for a drink. They congregate around Ber Street.

"People hang out in the churchyard but that is probably the same with any of them in Norwich. They can congregate without being disturbed."

More details to follow.