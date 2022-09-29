Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police cordon in place around city churchyard

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:50 PM September 29, 2022
A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A police cordon is in place around the graveyard of a church in Norwich.

Officers remain at the scene at St Mark's Church in City Road in the Lakenham area of the city.

Tape has been erected around a section of the graveyard and police continue to observe the area.

Police have cordoned off an area in the graveyard of St Marks Church in Lakenham

Police have cordoned off an area in the graveyard of St Marks Church in Lakenham - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Police are yet to comment on the incident.

A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

A police cordon is in place at St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A bicycle could be seen in the middle of the graveyard as well as some belongings.

One 80 year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, has lived in City Road for 30 years and said she has never seen a scene like it before.

She added: "There have been a few issues with drugs in the area but I generally feel safe. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bride left in tears as hotel cancels weddings after closing for refugees
  2. 2 CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager
  2. 5 Date revealed for when major city street will reopen
  3. 6 Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S
  4. 7 Tesco city centre store remains closed due to 'network issues'
  5. 8 Wanted man found after police helicopter searches city
  6. 9 The Range announces opening date of second city store
  7. 10 City man encourages people to "speak up" after tragic death of best friend

"I often walk through the churchyard to get to Hall Road and will continue doing so even after this. It is out of character because it is a good street to live on with nice neighbours." 

Officers have put a cordon in place around the graveyard of St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich

Officers have put a cordon in place around the graveyard of St Marks Church in Lakenham, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Another woman living opposite the churchyard, who has lived in City Road for 20 years, said: "It's a surprise but historically the churchyard has always been where people went for a drink. They congregate around Ber Street.

"People hang out in the churchyard but that is probably the same with any of them in Norwich. They can congregate without being disturbed." 

More details to follow. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon