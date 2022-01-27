News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue into burglary at cake shop

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:30 PM January 27, 2022
Patisserie Valerie was closed on Thursday following a burglary 

Patisserie Valerie was closed last week following a burglary - Credit: David Cross

Police investigations continue after a break-in forced a city centre business to close its doors for the day. 

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's Davey Place was targeted between the hours of 5pm on Wednesday, January 19 and 7.45am on Thursday, January 20. 

Police forensic services could be seen outside the posh coffee shop last Thursday morning as officers searched the closed premises. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said enquiries are continuing into the burglary and no arrests have been made. 

A forensic services van outside the Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place 

A forensic services van outside the Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

The business fully reopened last Friday and has been able to trade as usual since. 

James Clarke of the City Bookshop - located next to Patisserie Valerie - said the business was not affected by the yobs last week. 

He recalls a window being smashed at the bookshop in the past but is confident the break-in next door was a one-off.

City Bookshop on Davey Place in Norwich.

City Bookshop in Davey Place - Credit: Archant

Mr Clarke said: "People do not really want to steal the books and we do not keep any money inside." 

