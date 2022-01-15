Community on high alert after cars targeted in city suburbs

Pat Wilkin who is celebrating working as a hairdresser for 50 years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Staff at a hair salon are on guard in response to a recent spate of car break-ins which are affecting folk across the city.

There have been reports of cars being damaged in recent days as opportunists tried to steal possessions from cars in Stirling Road in Old Catton and Blenheim Road in Sprowston.

Thugs also broke into two cars belonging to Norwich woman Jenny Harris and her dad which were parked overnight on their driveway in Union Street on Monday, January 3.

The Kia Picanto and Vauxhall cars which were targeted in Union Street - Credit: Contributed

And following the most recent break-ins, Sprowston hairdresser Pat Wilkin of Chezelle Hair Design in Blenheim Road has warned her staff to be careful about where they park.

She said: "Unfortunately we have not got CCTV camera here but there have been one or two cars getting vandalised around here lately.

"I have told my staff to be vigilant and to keep their doors locked. We do not carry stuff in our cars which people would want to steal but we are very observant.

"It is a concern. We do not normally have any trouble around here."

Police have been contacted after work tools were stolen from a car in Blenheim Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile hairdressing equipment and an empty purse were seized from a vehicle in Stirling Road on Tuesday night.

And Miss Wilkin, who has run the hair salon in Sprowston for over 50 years, is hoping her staff do not suffer a similar loss.

The hairdresser, who is also a parish councillor, said the recent break-ins will be discussed at the next Old Catton Parish Council meeting.

Folk across the city have been targeted in recent weeks with some cars having possessions stolen even when the doors are locked.

Following the Union Street break-ins, Miss Harris said: "There have been many complaints of cars and mostly vans being broken into in the area and 90pc claim the vehicles were locked overnight.

"It must have been somebody going on a bit of a rampage who knows how to pick locks.

"It definitely puts me on edge."

Norfolk Police has been contacted.