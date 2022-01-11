City woman 'on edge' after two family cars broken into and purse nicked

The Kia Picanto and Vauxhall cars which were targeted in Union Street - Credit: Contributed

A daughter and her dad have been left shaken after thugs broke into their cars overnight - rummaging through their possessions and stealing a purse.

Jenny Harris, 24, found out her Kia Picanto had been targeted sometime between 5pm on Monday, January 3 and 5pm on Tuesday, January 4 in Union Street in Norwich.

Miss Harris lives with her 60-year-old dad, who did not wish to be named, and owns a Vauxhall which was parked beside his daughter's.

Both cars were locked prior to the incident.

Miss Harris explained: "My dad was about to go and get the shopping on the Tuesday afternoon and realised the doors were open and there was a massive mess in his car.

"The damage could have been a lot worse.

"Then I noticed the following day in the light that on my car there were scratch marks like it had been keyed and the paint had been chipped as well."

A mark on Miss Harris' car from where her Kia Picanto was keyed - Credit: Contributed

The 24-year-old is partially deaf so believes she did not hear the opportunists while they were carrying out the theft on her doorstep.

Both Miss Harris and her dad work from home and are now considering installing CCTV in response to the crime.

On Miss Harris' car a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "An untidy search was carried out and a small purse containing loose change was stolen. It was thought to contain around £5."

The thieves had also rummaged through both glove compartments and left a bottle of perfume on Miss Harris' driver's seat.

The only item stolen from either vehicle was the purse.

The two cars which were targeted on a driveway in Union Street - Credit: Contributed

Miss Harris said: "There have been many complaints of cars and mostly vans being broken into in the area and 90pc claim the vehicles were locked overnight.

"It must have been somebody going on a bit of a rampage who knows how to pick locks.

"It definitely puts me on edge especially as I was awake on the night and was just sat watching TV."

Anyone with information about the car break-in should contact Operation Solve at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting the crime reference 36/1054/22.