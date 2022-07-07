Cancer patients targeted by criminals see donations double after theft

Julia Fisher has thanked the generous people of Norwich for supporting herself and her daughter, Emma Manning, after their plants were stolen. - Credit: Alan Kirkham

After two cancer patients were targeted by thieves who nabbed plants on sale to raise charity cash their neighbours have dug in to help.

Julia Fisher, 75 and Emma Manning, 52 were appalled after plants on sale outside their home for the oncology department at the the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) were stolen last week.

The mother and daughter, who live in Hellesdon, were both diagnosed in 2015 and were left downhearted after the incident.

But their faith was restored after the people of Norwich bought so many plants in the days after the theft that it rivalled their usual sales over two or even three weeks.

Some of the plants and flowers Julia and Emma sell to raise money for the NNUH - Credit: Emma Manning

Julia, who lives in Meadow Way, said: "We made about £100 in just a couple of days after the incident.

"This would normally take weeks to achieve.

"We've also received multiple donations from some wonderful people who are supporting us.

"After the incident we had a couple come from Thorpe who we didn't even know and they donated some money to us and offered for us to go to theirs and pick up some plants from their house as well.

"One of my neighbours from around the corner has also brought some plants round to replace the ones we lost.

"Without people like this helping us we would have probably just given up straight away - but now things are starting to pick up."

Julia and Emma have had people from miles around visiting their home after hearing of the theft in the Evening News.

Julia added: "I think a lot of people can relate to the impact cancer has on either themselves or someone in their family.

Since 2015 Julia and Emma have raised around £20,000 for the NNUH oncology department - Credit: Emma Manning

"We're so lucky to have had such great help.

"Some very generous people coming to buy plants will always give us an extra bit of money because of what happened.

"It makes all the work we put in to the stall, buying the seeds and plants, worth it.

"I want to say a very big thank you to the Evening News for helping with this and for everyone else who has supported us."