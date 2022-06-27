Norwich family heart-broken to find charity plants stolen

Julia Fisher and Emma Manning were heart-broken to find their plants had been stolen. - Credit: Alan Kirkham

A mother and daughter who were both diagnosed with cancer in the same year came home to find the plants they sell to raise funds for charity had been stolen.

Julia Fisher, 75, and her daughter Emma Manning, 52, donate money to the oncology department at the the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and live together in Meadow Way, Hellesdon.

Because of the treatment they received from the NNUH, after their diagnoses in 2015, they decided to return the favour with Julia saying: "We received wonderful support from the hospital and wanted to give back any way we could.

Some of the plants and flowers Julia and Emma sell to raise money for the NNUH - Credit: Emma Manning

"So we started off with some charity events and stalls outside the hospital back in late 2015 selling flowers, jams, chutneys and cakes as well.

"Since Covid we had to stop our stalls at the NNUH but we set up a plant stall in our front garden."

Since starting up the pair have raised roughly £20,000 for the oncology department and cancer ward at the NNUH.

However, recently their plant stall has been subject to theft.

The new plaque which has been put outside Julia and Emma's house after the theft - Credit: Emma Manning

Julia added: "We came home one day last week and noticed that some plants were missing but no money had been left in the letterbox.

"We make it clear people can still pay if we're not at home and we've never had any issues before with it.

"It's really upsetting to us - we're just trying to raise money for people who need support - like we did.

"It's not one or two plants either - it's a lot - and it's taking money away from the hospital.

Emma Manning, left, and Julia Fisher live in Meadow Way, Hellesdon - Credit: Alan Kirkham

"It shouldn't happen - it's heart-breaking to come home to.

"We've got a large plaque outside saying what the money is being used for, so it's not like people wouldn't know."

Since the theft a new sign has been put out and the family have had to get a security camera installed.

Since 2015 Julia and Emma have raised around £20,000 for the NNUH oncology department - Credit: Emma Manning

Emma added: "I'm so angry and upset at it all.

"We put a lot of time and effort into growing the plants which we pay for ourselves.

"For someone to come along and take them isn't right."