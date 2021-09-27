News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man took sword and axe to confront ex-wife's new partner

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:01 PM September 27, 2021   
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Bradley Thompson was sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court after being found in Arnold Miller Road, Norwich with a sword and an axe. - Credit: Archant

A man who went armed with a sword and an axe to confront his ex-wife’s new partner was tasered by police, a court has heard.

Police were alerted after Bradley Thompson, 47, was found in Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, with a sword and an axe.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard Thompson was also found to have a lock knife on him and was tasered by police when he walked towards officers. 

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, told officers when interviewed he had been threatened by a man and had gone to wait for him.

The court heard Thompson was furloughed during the coronavirus lockdown which led to a deterioration in his relationship as well as his mental health.

His wife started a relationship with his nephew and Thompson, who was admitted to Hellesdon Hospital in February this year, had gone to confront her new partner.

Thompson, from The Runnel, Three Score, near Bowthorpe, appeared at court on Monday, September 27 having previously admitted possession of a sword in a public place on July 28 this year.

He also admitted possession of an axe and a lock knife on the same date.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Thompson had been out of trouble for a “significant period of time” with the last offences recorded against him more than 20 years ago.

Mr Cowe said his two previous bladed article offences, back in 1995 and 2000, were spent.

He said the defendant “foolishly in hindsight thought he would make a stand” against the new partner.

He said the defendant was suffering “mental and emotional anguish” at the time of the offences.

Sentencing Thomson, chair of the bench Caroline Money said: “We feel it has crossed the custody threshold. It was not just one bladed article but three.

“Some of these were highly dangerous weapons although we accept they weren’t being brandished.”

But magistrates accepted Thompson’s previous convictions were more than 20 years ago and imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Thompson was also ordered to undertake 150 hours unpaid work, pay £105 prosecution costs and a £28 victim surcharge.

Forfeiture and destruction was also ordered for the weapons.

