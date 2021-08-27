Published: 3:07 PM August 27, 2021

Bradley Thompson appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he admitted three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. - Credit: Archant

A man was found by police with a sword and an axe after waiting for his ex-wife’s partner who had threatened to “smash his teeth in”.

Bradley Thompson, 47, was found by police with the weapons after officers were alerted to an incident on July 28 this year.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard police were told Thompson was sat in Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, in “possession of a sword and an axe”.

Remya Unnithan, prosecuting, said the defendant was tasered by police as he walked towards them with his hands in his pockets.

She said Thompson was repeatedly told to take his hands out of his pockets but did not and so was tasered by police.

Officers also found Thompson to be in possession of a lock knife.

He was arrested and during an interview told police he had the weapons with him for self-defence.

He said his ex-wife’s partner had made threats to come to his house and “smash his teeth in”.

Thompson said he had been waiting outside with the weapons expecting his ex-wife’s partner to appear when the police officers arrived on scene.

Thompson, formerly of Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, who gave his new address as The Runnel, Three Score, near Bowthorpe, appeared before city magistrates on Friday (August 27) when he admitted all three offences.

A further count of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, has not been proceeded with.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Thompson had been “out of trouble” for 20 years and asked that a pre-sentence report be prepared ahead of sentence.

Mr Cowe said that in February this year Thompson had spent some time at Hellesdon Hospital and would like to get some information about that ahead of any sentencing date.

City magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until September 27 in order that reports can be carried out ahead of sentencing.

Thompson was granted unconditional bail until next month's sentencing hearing at the court.