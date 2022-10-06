Shocking images reveal fly-tipping in city 'is getting worse'

Piles of litter growing across the city's landscape could get worse due to the cost of living crisis.

That is the warning from public figures who have called for more action to combat this issue.

It comes after a popular NDR walking spot near Reepham was covered by "mountains of rubbish."

Gary Champion, Green party councillor for the Sewell Ward, said: "The issue is getting worse.

Gary Champion said: "I can definitely see a correlation between the cost of living and increase in fly-tipping"

"I can definitely see a correlation between the cost of living and increase in fly-tipping.

"There's certainly no shortage of ideas or suggestions to try and make things better.

"But there's been enough words - now there needs to be some action.

"If people don't see anything happening to rubbish which is left somewhere they think it's OK to keep adding to it.

Gary Champion who quit his job as a teacher to home-school his son.

"At the end of the day it'll be someone else's problem to deal with."

It's not just city folk who have to deal with fly-tipping.

The wildlife which surrounds the city have become victims to it too.

Liam Smith, a wildlife expert from NR3, says there are many repercussions to dumping in wildlife hotspots.

The 30-year-old explained: "Animals can easily be injured by fly-tipping.

Items such as fridges and sofas have been fly-tipped around the city

"A lot of places I see fly-tipped are across ditches and dykes.

"Particles from tyres, for example, can cause toxicity in the water which is absorbed by fish or other aquatic animals and essentially poisons them.

"Bottles are another big thing - without lids they can act as traps for smaller creatures like lizards and mice.

"There's also the physical disturbance which fly-tipping brings to animals.

"What looks like a wasted area could have a massive value for local wildlife.

"If an animal comes into a place where it would usually drink and sees rubbish littered everywhere it could get put off and expend more energy going somewhere else."

Mr Champion added: "There are persistent fly-tipping hotspots which are consistently bad, and in some instances, getting worse.

Liam Smith, 30 - Wildlife expert form NR3

"But rivers are an area where I've seen an increase in fly-tipping.

"I'm actually bringing in divers and boats to come and get the rubbish out.

"Doing this can hopefully highlight the issue."