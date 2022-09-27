'Mountains of rubbish' building up around popular NDR walking spot

Folks living near the Reepham Road and NDR roundabout have spoken about the "mountains of rubbish piling up" - Credit: Submitted / Laura Geller

Folk walking along the NDR have called for piles of waste and debris to removed after being left to ruin the countryside.

Multiple locations around the city's northern dual carriageway have been ruined by littering louts.

In June a washing machine was dumped just off the NDR which had cones put around it.

One of the hardest hit areas is where Reepham Road roundabout crosses the NDR.

Laura Geller, who lives in nearby Thorpe Marriott, walks her dog Teddy through the area regularly.

People who come across the piles of litter say "the mess which is has been left is disgusting" - Credit: Submitted

The 42-year-old said: "It annoying because so much of the area is used as a fly-tipping site.

"I've seen loads of rubbish around before - things like doors and beds just dumped.

"You can see the mountains of rubbish from the road. There's so much around.

"It makes me really cross to see so much debris left.

"I just think, why would someone do it?

Laura Geller, 42, who lives in Thorpe Marriott - Credit: Laura Geller

"It seems really easy for people to get into these areas and leave their rubbish there.

"It's frustrating because I feel like however many times do you have to say something before action is taken.

"I reported it and then a couple of weeks later there was even more rubbish.

"Sometimes it just feels like a waste of time."

Areas along the NDR such as Reepham Road have been used as a dumping ground - Credit: Submitted

A Broadland District Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council, who own the land, have asked us to quote for clearing the rubbish.

"If our quote is accepted we will remove the rubbish as soon as possible."

In July, 1,325 people took part in an online survey around fly-tipping.

It found 40pc of people who responded had reported fly-tipping in the last three years and 69pc called for faster, more efficient responses.

Tracey Stanners, who lives in Fakenham Road - Credit: Tracey Stanners

Charges for fly-tipping can range from a £1,000 fine to an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison.

Tracey Stanners, who lives in Fakenham Road, added: "The mess which has been left is disgusting.

"And whoever dumps it will get away with it.

Items such as fridges and sofas have been fly-tipped - Credit: Submitted

"It'll be the taxpayers who ultimately have to pay for it and suffer.

"Whoever left all the rubbish around seemingly doesn't have respect for anything.

"It's such an awful sight."