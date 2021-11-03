Protesters to picket city's clubland over spiking
- Credit: Neil Perry/Archant
Women, LGBT people and their allies are planning to picket the Norwich's clubbing district on Thursday night in protest at the recent spate of drink and needle spiking.
Members of the Norfolk campaign group Ketts Rebellion — inspired by the namesake's famous rebel revolt in Wymondham in 1549 — will be taking placards, megaphones and fliers listing their demands to the Prince of Wales Road at 10pm tomorrow.
There will be female speakers and artists performing alongside, though everyone is welcome to join.
Incidents of spiking have been increased since clubs reopened in Norwich.
On the weekend of October 25 alone, five people on the Prince of Wales Road reported being spiked by drugs or needles to police.
As a result, the campaign group is calling for training for bar and security staff in all clubs and bars, drug testing facilities and zero tolerance for any forms of abuse or harassment of people on a night out.
One of the organisers, Young Labour chairwoman Jess Barnard, said there was a huge strength of feeling among young women and LGBT people that clubs and bars were no longer "safe spaces".
You may also want to watch:
She explained: "I've never felt apprehensive about walking to meet friends in clubs or bars before but now I do. I don't even feel safe going to the toilet in those places by myself.
"The reason we're picketing and not just staying away altogether is because we want to be visible. We shouldn't have to hide to be safe.
Most Read
- 1 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
- 2 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
- 3 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
- 4 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
- 5 Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
- 6 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
- 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 8 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
- 9 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
- 10 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich
"Similar campaign groups, Girls Night In and the Young Activist Network are also supporting the protest."
Ms Barnard added that it was up to both venue managers and the police to do something about the spikings.
She recalled her own experience of spiking in the run-up to the General Election in 2019.
After climbing down from the stage at a "For The Many" Labour Party gig, she felt someone brush past her and heard something drop into her drink.
The club's bouncer disposed of it and she was escorted by security back to her car.
She said: "If I hadn't been stone cold sober I might not have realised I'd almost been drugged.
"It's a horrible feeling."