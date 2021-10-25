Five people spiked at three Norwich venues over the weekend

Published: 2:40 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM October 25, 2021

Five people were spiked over the weekend at three Prince of Wales venues in Norwich. File photo of Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Five people were spiked over the weekend at three Prince of Wales venues, as police issued a warning over drink and injection spiking.

The spikings were reported at three separate venues, three of which happened in the early hours of Friday, October 22 and the other two in the early hours of Saturday, October 23.

Police also received reports of a spiking in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Sunday October, 24.

Norfolk police said officers are working with venues across the county, along with Late Night Norwich in the city, to ensure the night-time economy is a safe space for people to enjoy.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, said: “There has been an increase in people’s awareness of this type of incident in the past couple of weeks, and as a result we have seen an increase in reporting of spike related incidents.

"We are taking these reports extremely seriously and enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand this will cause concern and we are working with venues, as well as security staff, across the county to help keep people safe.

“We are expecting the night-time economy to be busier than usual this weekend with people celebrating Halloween and we will have officers patrolling key night-time areas to facilitate a safe place for people to go and enjoy themselves.

“However, it is important people are vigilant and look out for each other."

If you are with a friend who you think has been spiked police say you should:

- Stay with them and keep talking to them.

- Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates.

- Don't let them go home alone or with someone you don't know or trust.

- Try and prevent them from drinking more alcohol.

- Urine and blood tests carried out in the first 24 to 72 hours are most likely to detect drug traces.

Symptoms of spiking include dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, memory loss, and feeling intoxicated despite the amount you've had to drink.

Groups from more than 50 organisations around the UK have joined a campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs as a result of recent spiking cases.