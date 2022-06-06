WATCH: Moment Platinum Jubilee post box topper is snatched by thief

Video

Emma Bettis of NR5 is appealing for the return of her crochet post box topper, which was taken on Friday evening - Credit: Emma Bettis

A Norwich woman who spent hours crafting a Platinum Jubilee decoration for the community to enjoy is appealing for its return after it was nabbed.

Emma Bettis spent weeks putting together a right royal tribute to the Queen in the form of a post box topper.

The crocheted creation - which had been on display in Larkman Lane, Bowthorpe, in the run up to the bank holiday weekend - had attracted attention from across the city before an unidentified woman was captured taking the creation between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Friday, June 3.

Emma Bettis, who lives in NR5, created the Queen Jubilee post box topper in Larkman Lane. - Credit: Emma Bettis

The 37-year-old said: "It's absolutely devastating knowing that it had been there for so long and got so much positive attention and for it then to be taken before the end of the celebrations."

Emma added she was hoping to donate the topper to the community so it could be enjoyed even after the Queen's Jubilee celebrations ended.

She took to Facebook to share that it has been taken and her appeal for its return has now been shared more than 400 times.

"I really enjoy making post box toppers," she added. "They receive such amazing support, especially this one for the Platinum Jubilee.

"It would just be nice for this women to return it."

The Queen Jubilee post box topper is located in Larkman Lane. - Credit: Emma Bettis

Emma's crocheting took off during the pandemic, and she has crafted creations for all seasons and occasions.

Alongside her jubilee topper, Emma hid 40 crocheted keyrings across Norfolk for people to find.

Emma hid 40 crochet jubilee keyrings across Norfolk for people to find - Credit: Emma Bettis

All of her creations are designed by Emma herself, and she admitted that she often makes up the patterns for her toppers as she goes along.

She said: "I've been post box toppers for a while, it's just to cheer people up a little bit of kindness.

"I've being doing crochet since I was young. I just make it up as I go.

Emma's creations take her weeks to complete around work and family commitments - Credit: Emma Bettis

"My great aunt taught me the basics when I was young and I then went from there."

Modest about her skillset, she added: "I'm not sure you can call it advanced. There's a whole network of people who crochet amazing things."