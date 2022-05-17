Meet the mystery city woman behind the Queen's post box topper

City folk in Larkman Lane may have spotted a 'Royal' Mail post box topper for the Queen's Jubilee. - Credit: Emma Bettis / Debbie Green

Norwich is getting into the Jubilee spirit thanks to a right royal post box tribute.

A red pillar box 'topper' can now be found in Larkman Lane and its magnificent design has become a head-turner.

For weeks mystery has surrounded who made the intricate crown to celebrate the Queen's imminent Jubilee celebration - and now the Evening News can reveal all.

Emma Bettis, who lives nearby, is behind the tribute.

She said: "I began crocheting as a child when my great aunt taught me.

"Then I began to come across other people making these toppers all over the country - so I decided to have a go myself."

The 37-year-old has gone on to make a number of different toppers for different occasions.

She added: "I'm absolutely shocked by the response from people on social media.

"Honestly I just wanted to try and cheer people up - make them smile - so I'm very pleased."

The Jubilee-inspired topper has made an impression on those who have noticed it on their daily commute.

Debbie Green, who lives in Hellesdon, said: "It's just by luck that I've had to go down Larkman Lane recently because of the Sweet Briar Road closure.

"Being someone who crochets myself, I know how much time, work and creativity goes into making something like that.

"The fact it's in the Larkman estate means a lot as well.

"The area has had such a poor reputation over the years, yet these toppers are left untouched for everyone to enjoy.

"It is a beautiful tribute to our Queen's Platinum Jubilee which is an extremely rare historical event.

"In these difficult times of uncontrolled price rises and threat of war there is precious little to make us pause, admire and smile.

"This is one thing that fits the bill."

Steven Spearman travels to and from Norwich to work and passes the topper daily.

He said: "I spotted this topper while waiting at a red light and was highly impressed with the detail and workmanship that went into making it.

"There are quite a few post box toppers in my area but this one is so good a picture I put on my social media was liked by the Royal Mail themselves."