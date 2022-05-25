Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Taxpayers pick up cost of lazy footpath fly-tippers

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:57 PM May 25, 2022
Fly-tipping left along Marriott's Way in the north Heigham Grove of Norwich on Monday 

People walking and cycling along a popular scenic route were appalled to find items dumped in the midst of the woodland. 

Industrial sheets and a chair were left to the side of Marriott's Way near the industrial estate off Heigham Street. 

Folk heading into the city along the path on Monday morning could see the fly-tipping near the woods adjacent to Paddock Street. 

The fly-tipping was reported to Norwich City Council who cleared the rubbish by lunchtime. 

Fly-tipping left along Marriott's Way near Norwich on Monday 

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by fixed penalty notice, an unlimited fine and sometimes imprisonment of up to five years.

The city council website states: "Clearing up fly-tipping is an unnecessary cost to Norwich taxpayers. 

"The majority of fly-tipping is carried out by rogue traders offering cheap waste clearance." 

Fly-tipping along Marriott's Way on the morning of Monday, May 23

It comes after a recent spate of litter at the nearby Anderson's Meadow - located just off Marriott's Way - during the sunny weather earlier this month.

