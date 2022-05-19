Disposable barbecues and bags of rubbish dumped at park after warm weather

Anderson's Meadow, in NR3, was left in a "disgusting" state at the weekend according to Mile Cross councillor Vaughan Thomas. - Credit: Carl Richard / Archant

Lazy litter louts have trashed a riverside beauty spot after using it for barbecues and picnics.

Anderson's Meadow, which is located in north Heigham Grove, is extremely popular with families and dog walkers.

But last weekend the serene views of the river and lush foliage were replaced by broken glass and burned out barbeques.

Broken glass has been left in Anderson's Meadow which could be a danger to people and wildlife. - Credit: Carl Richard

Carl Richard, who lives in Heigham Street, regularly takes his dog for a walk through the park and spotted the litter.

He said: "I was walking my dog on Sunday morning and generally you'll see a variety of things littered about - it's a common occurrence especially in the summer.

"However this time there was a lot more litter than usual ranging from smashed beer, wine and spirit bottles to food packaging and clothing.

A burnt out barbeque left at Anderson's Meadow. - Credit: Carl Richard

"It's disappointing that so many people don't use the bins provided.

"I know some will argue that at times the bins are full but there are many people who will bag up their rubbish and place it near the bins as an alternative."

Mr Richard attempted to clear up the mess himself.

Mancroft ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Vaughan Thomas, Labour councillor for Mile Cross ward, said: "I have to say I am saddened and disgusted in equal measure about the rubbish discarded on Anderson's Meadow.

"I'm sorry to say this is an all too common blight in our community.

"It's a simple principle - take your rubbish home with you.

"Help us to help you. Look after the parks and green spaces that are vital for people's health and wellbeing.

"This blight may be a symptom of some people's attitude to their community - which is even worse - thankfully, this is not the sentiment of all though."

Clothes have been left by the wayside on a bench in Anderson's Meadow. - Credit: Carl Richard

Mr Richard added: "As a dog walker I'm having to look out for what can harm them, whether it's stepping on broken glass or eating something that they shouldn't - it could really cause some harm.

Anderson's Meadow, where the Marriott's Way path goes through, which Norfolk County Council have earmarked money to improve. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

"This specific incident was worse because someone has gone out of their way to vandalise the bin as well, break loads of glass bottles and cause a mass mess."