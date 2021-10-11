Published: 11:57 AM October 11, 2021

Thomas James has appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court in connection with a triple stabbing in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A man has appeared in court after three people were stabbed in Norwich's nightclub district.

Police were called after reports of a stabbing outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds while a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Thomas James, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 11 after being charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

James, of Marlborough Road, Norwich, appeared at court via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC), with his left arm in an sling, and spoke only to confirm his details stating he was of no fixed abode.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 8.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

The two people who had been taken to hospital have since been discharged.

Information about the incident should be given to police on 101 quoting incident number 15 of October 9.