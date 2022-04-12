Investigation into crash involving stolen car in NR3 ongoing
- Credit: Submitted
Police continue to investigate a collision after a stolen car ploughed into a lamp post and a series of bike racks in NR3.
A black Audi TT was captured on CCTV mounting the pavement in Magdalen Road in the early hours of March 7.
Police were called to the scene of the collision at 4.57am.
Video shows the car driving at speed before colliding with a lamp post before skidding to a halt in the direction of oncoming traffic.
The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.
The incident is linked to a robbery after a man forced his way into an address and stole a handbag containing car keys in Cowgate.
The man later took an Audi TT.
Those with information can contact Sgt Mike Johnston at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17066/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.