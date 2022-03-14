Investigation into stolen car crashed in NR3 continues

Video

Watch the moment a car ploughs into a lamp post in NR3 - Credit: Submitted

Enquiries are ongoing following a crash involving a stolen car in NR3.

A stolen black Audi TT was captured on CCTV ploughing into lamp posts before careering into a series of bike racks in the early hours of March 7 in Magdalen Road.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at 04.57am.

Video shows the car driving at speed before colliding with a lamp post, leaving debris in its path before skidding to a halt in the direction of oncoming traffic.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

The incident is linked to a robbery after a man forced his way into an address and stole a handbag containing car keys in Cowgate.

The man later took an Audi TT.

Police enquiries are ongoing at this time.

Those with information can contact Sgt Mike Johnston at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17066/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.