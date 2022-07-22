Riverbank 'wrecked' by litter louts ditching their rubbish

Norwich's beautiful countryside and beauty spots are being ruined by lazy litter louts, said Jack Chan. - Credit: Jack Chan

People enjoying a walk along the river say their journeys have been ruined by finding the banks of the Wensum covered in rubbish.

It comes amid a spate of fly-tipping across the city, with many beauty spots being impacted.

Now even those who clear up these areas in their free time are at a loss of how to help.

Jack Chan, a veterinarian who lives in Costessey, said: "It's so upsetting to see people having no respect for beautiful spots around the city.

"No matter how often I visit one of these areas and clean them up I know people will come back in a few days and wreck it again."

The 26-year-old regularly walks the Wensum riverbank in Costessey but says instead of it destressing him, it makes him more strained.

He added: "Last week is when I noticed just how bad the littering issue had got.

Jack Chan, 26 from Costessey, who is a veterinarian. - Credit: Jack Chan

"Since the weather has been nicer I've seen groups of 30 to 40 people along the river.

"Unfortunately they're not looking after the area and rubbish is being left there.

"I'm always happy to try and help look after the area.

"Keeping our city clean is a community effort but I'm struggling to figure out what to do at this point."

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said: "The council works with its communities and in the district every day to keep our public spaces looking neat, clean and tidy.

"The annual South Norfolk Big Litter Pick has just come to an end and 37 litter picks took place involving hundreds of volunteers from across the district.

"Hundreds of bags of rubbish and recycling were collected.

Jack Chan took a picture of the litter which was left in a scenic Costessey riverbank last week. - Credit: Jack Chan

"Every group that took part was given a £20 voucher to be spent on their group, charity or local community.

"In addition 20 groups were pulled from a hat to win a share of the £4,000 prize fund each receiving £200.

"Our litter picking equipment is available all year round for communities to borrow."

Mr Chan believes the issue is down to lack of education on the matter, saying: "It highlights a big problem.

"People aren't taught how to interact with and respect nature.

"It's something that shouldn't be difficult to teach."