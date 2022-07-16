City in for 'smelly summer' due to fly-tipping hotspots

Councillors have warned of the smell of overflowing bins with continued fly-tipping over during the summer heat. - Credit: Matthew Brown / Jamie Osborn

With the blistering heat set to continue into next week city folk have been warned if they head out for a walk they may need to stick a peg on their nose.

Councillors have warned of issues caused by the sun heating up piles of rubbish dumped by fly-tippers.

Alex Catt, Green Party city councillor for Sewell Ward, said: "While fly-tipping is consistently a problem, which we continue to see a lack of action on, overflowing bins and litter is considerably worse in the summer months.

"We have repeatedly asked for additional bins and collections."

Jamie Osborn, Green Party councillor for Mancroft Ward, added: "Fly-tipping has been a constant problem for many years with repeated issues in hotspots like Langley Walk and Goodman Square.

"The council needs to be looking at these hotspots and checking to make sure the communal bins are reviewed often.

"When there's overflowing bins in the hot weather they can start to stink.

"It won't be a nice smell if people have their windows open trying to keep cool."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "Our teams work hard to help keep Norwich clean, but we need everyone else to play their part too – by making sure they put their rubbish in the bins provided or, if they are full, taking it to the next available bin.

"A review of our approach to fly-tipping is currently underway which has been informed by results from our recent resident survey and aims to make sure we are addressing this issue in the most effective way.

"We are sorry to see parts of the city affected by fly-tipping and we would urge anyone who comes across similar issues to report them to us using our online form www.norwich.gov.uk/report."

Mr Champion said: "The summer heat can cause a significant issue with the smell if rubbish isn't collected.

"We have plenty of people in the community doing litter picks.

"It highlights that, if not for community goodwill, offering their time the situation would be much worse.

"But we need to keep pushing and get some real resolution to these issues."