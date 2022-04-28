Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:03 AM April 28, 2022
Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

Police have cordoned off a property in Sprowston after illegal firearms were found - Credit: Grace Piercy

A 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and assault.

Police have cordoned off a property in Sprowston after illegal firearms were found during a routine licensing visit on Tuesday, April 26.

The cordon remains in place around the property in Inman Road and detailed searches will be carried out over the next few days.  

The 74-year-old remains in custody at Wymondham police station where he will be questioned. 

