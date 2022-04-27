Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:54 PM April 27, 2022
Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

Police officers have remained at the scene of an ongoing incident in Inman Road, Sprowston since Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Grace Piercy

An ongoing police incident in Sprowston has seen officers remain at the scene for over 24 hours.

Police were called to Inman Road at 2.15pm yesterday afternoon (April 26).

Multiple units have attended over the period, including a forensics investigations team.

Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

A marked police van was seen parked outside a house in Inman Road, Sprowston, 24 hours after police were first called to an incident - Credit: Grace Piercy

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they remain at the scene of an ongoing incident but were unable to give any further details at this time.

Eyewitnesses who live in the area have said they have seen multiple police vehicles at the scene over yesterday evening and today. 

At 5.30pm a police van, a marked car and a forensics services vehicle were parked along the road.

